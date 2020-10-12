Global  
 

Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: RK Singh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on November 01 stated that it will be very "unfortunate" for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power in the state.

Adding on it, Singh compared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's tendency to the former chief minister of Bihar and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He said, "It will be very unfortunate for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power.

Tejashwi Yadav has a tendency just like Lalu ji.

He (Tejashwi) has taken criminals as his allies and will let them run free and amok all over the state again."


