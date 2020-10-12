Just like his father, Tejashwi has also allied with criminals in Bihar: RK Singh

The voting began for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Nov 03. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. The polling booths were sanitized in wake of COVID-19 and social distancing norms were also followed. Locals came in to vote today.
As Bihar goes to polls in second phase on November 3, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav while talking to ANI said that people of "Bihar will vote for change". Yadav said, "In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai'. I am sure they will vote for us as they want achange in state, they want proactive and progressive government. People of Bihar will vote for change." "It will be clear, first phase has already given an indication," he added. Voting will also be held in Raghopur, from where Tejashwi has filed his nomination.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people even if that required cutting of salaries of CM, ministers and MLAs. He said, "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given."
Large power cut hit Mumbai and neighboring areas on October 12 leading to blackout for nearly two hours. After the massive outage, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, informed that the power supply has been restored substantially. He further informed that the national grid is fine and the problem happened in some parts of the state grid. Power Minister said, "The power supply has been restored substantially, out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, and the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid." "We are sending a team from the Central Authority to Mumbai to sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started. There will be a discussion on the steps to be taken so it doesn't happen again," Singh added.
Bike-borne men allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar's Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari on November 02. He staged a sit-in protest outside police station alleging that attackers were supporters of independent candidate Manjeet Singh. He also accused police of inaction. Speaking to media, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said, "There were reports that Independent candidate Manjeet Singh's men are distributing money and sarees among people. I was talking to my workers about this when around 50 bike-borne men-supporters of Manjeet Singh came and attacked me." "I will sit here until their arrest," said MLA as he sat on protest outside police station.
During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 slammed opposition for dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran's Balmiki Nagar. "Be it Congress or RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They've been dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. Don't expect them ever to unite people," said Yogi.