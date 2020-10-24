Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes.

President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul.

Lucy Fielder reports.

Ivorians went to the polls on Saturday, despite attempts by some opposition supporters to disrupt the vote.

Two rival candidates of President Alassane Ouattara called for a boycott, over his bid for a third term.

Streets were largely quiet in the commercial capital Abidjan, in contrast to weeks of clashes that killed 30 people in the run up to the election.

There were pockets of unrest though - opposition supporters trying to stop voters entering polling stations.

Several were ransacked.

Ouattara called for an end to, quote, 'criminal acts' and civil disobedience when he cast his vote in an upmarket neighbourhood of Abidjan.

His two main rivals, former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, have called for an election boycott.

Ouattara's critics say he's breaking the law by running again because the constitution restricts presidents to two terms and that he's jeopardizing Ivory Coast's hard-earned gains.

It's one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

To back up his third-term bid, Ouattara points to a new constitution approved in 2016, and says he's only running because his handpicked successor died unexpectedly in July.

His victory is the most likely result, but it won't necessarily be peaceful.

West African democracy has teetered in recent months with a military coup in Mali in August and Guinea President Alpha Conde's successful third-term bid this month.

Critics fear a Ouattara third term would deal it another blow.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alassane Ouattara Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls [Video]

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa


Pascal Affi N'Guessan Pascal Affi N'Guessan

Cote d’Ivoire in crucial polls

 Ivorians will go to the polls Saturday in an election which promises to be one of the biggest challenges to political stability since the 2010-2011..
WorldNews

Henri Konan Bédié Henri Konan Bédié President of Ivory Coast from 1993 to 1999


Alpha Condé Alpha Condé President of Guinea (2010–present)

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office [Video]

Guinea election: President Conde wins third term in office

Alpha Conde, 82, won 59.5 percent of the votes cast, according to a preliminary tally from the election commission.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Abidjan Abidjan City and district of Ivory Coast


West Africa West Africa Westernmost region of the African continent

Seal Team 6 operation rescues US citizen kidnapped in Niger

 An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger has been rescued in a US military operation in neighbouring Nigeria, US officials said..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Ivory Coast Votes for President in Test of Political Stability

Some opposition supporters — heeding a call from rivals of President Alassane Ouattara for a...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDeutsche Welle


Cote d'Ivoire: Nation Goes to the Polls Amid Fears of Unrest

[DW] Ivory Coast votes in a tense election after an opposition boycott and clashes over President...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Ivory Coast elections: Vote counting follows unrest at polls

At least two people were killed in election day violence as President Ouattara seeks a third term.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published
Ivory Coast votes: a popular president turned controversial contender [Video]

Ivory Coast votes: a popular president turned controversial contender

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:56Published
Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election [Video]

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Ramkalawan, running for the presidency for the sixth time, won 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, poll body says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published