Man rescued from rubble 34 hours after quake

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Man rescued from rubble 34 hours after quake

Man rescued from rubble 34 hours after quake

A man was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Izmir 34 hours after an earthquake struck Turkey and Greece.


