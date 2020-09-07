Man rescued from rubble 34 hours after quake
A man was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Izmir 34 hours after an earthquake struck Turkey and Greece.
The Indian man who survived 10 hours under rubbleKhalid Khan was trapped under rubble after a building collapsed in Mumbai on 21 September.
Man rescued from rubble after building collapses in southern IndiaA man was pulled out alive after spending 10 hours trapped underneath rubble after a building collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday (September 6) which killed two people.
Footage shows a..