Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated

Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.


Super typhoon Goni: 'Most powerful storm in history' hits Philippines

 A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path,..
New Zealand Herald

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

 At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..
WorldNews

Philippines rocked by massive typhoon

 It was blowing westward toward densely populated regions and rain-soaked provinces still recovering from a typhoon that hit a week ago and left at least 22 dead.
CBS News

Typhoon Goni: Philippines braced for year's most powerful storm

 Torrential rain and 215kph winds are expected to hit the main island of Luzon on Sunday.
BBC News

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

A super typhoon — the world's strongest this year— has made landfall in the eastern Philippines....
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Biggest typhoon of the year to hit Philippines, one million evacuated

A mere tropical storm on Wednesday, Typhoon Goni is now 2020's most powerful cyclone on the planet,...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Brisbane Times


One million evacuated as Philippines battered by Typhoon Goni

Typhoon Goni hit the island province of Catanduanes at dawn with sustained winds of 225 kilometres...
euronews - Published


arya setianegara Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated https://t.co/nYb5xD90NO via @AJEnglish 15 minutes ago

Michael McCarron RT @NiranjanAjit: Reuters and Associated Press (news agencies whose influence is massively underestimated) via CNN, Guardian and DW https:… 35 minutes ago

Michael McCarron RT @NiranjanAjit: BBC, New York Times, Aljazeera https://t.co/lFTQxd2CGL https://t.co/u17OA9rITv https://t.co/PKrWDT9tnp 35 minutes ago

Jonathan, servant of the Father RT @Jesusis53688620: Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, extensive damage , 31 oct 2020 https://t.co/93kStXp0My via @YouTube 39 minutes ago

Shivam Arup Kumar Das At least 4 dead as Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, barrels towards capital Manilla (VIDEOS) https://t.co/JR9GnVBZKL 51 minutes ago

Jackson Ellis 4 dead as Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines https://t.co/5JKpcbmIr7 56 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, 4 dead so far https://t.co/aS3QuQj9X2 https://t.co/BFdVo5bost 1 hour ago

Jesus is Lord Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, extensive damage , 31 oct 2020 https://t.co/93kStXp0My via @YouTube 1 hour ago


