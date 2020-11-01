Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines

It was blowing westward toward densely populated regions and rain-soaked provinces still recovering from a typhoon that hit a week ago and left at least 22 dead.

At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..

A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path,..

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.

Flooding and landslides were possible as Goni dumped heavy rain across the already-soaked region.

