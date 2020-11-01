|
|
|
Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philippines rocked by massive typhoon
It was blowing westward toward densely populated regions and rain-soaked provinces still recovering from a typhoon that hit a week ago and left at least 22 dead.
CBS News
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Flooding and landslides were possible as Goni dumped heavy rain across the already-soaked region.
Khaleej Times - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •SBS •Hindu
|
Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh58b UAE budget for 2021, UAE reports 1,278 Covid cases, Typhoon Goni...
Khaleej Times - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|