Saturday's Full Moon Marks 1st Seen In All U.S. Time Zones On Halloween Since 1944

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s
Saturday's Full Moon Marks 1st Seen In All U.S. Time Zones On Halloween Since 1944
The rare blue moon gave Halloween an extra spooky feel. Amy Johnson reports.

A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky

2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War...
CBS News


Chicago Weather: Rare Blue Moon For A Mild Halloween; Daylight Saving Time Ends [Video]

Chicago Weather: Rare Blue Moon For A Mild Halloween; Daylight Saving Time Ends

Saturday will be a nice Halloween with seasonable temperatures and sunshine!

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:42
Blue Moon on October 31: Why is it called so? | Oneindia News [Video]

Blue Moon on October 31: Why is it called so? | Oneindia News

31st October, 2020, will witness a rare blue moon event. When 2 full moons fall in the same calendar month, the second full moon is called a blue moon. Since this is a rare occurence, the phrase once..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29
Harvest moon visible until Saturday [Video]

Harvest moon visible until Saturday

You are taking a look at The Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon will be around for about three days. The harvest moon is the closest full moon to the end of summer and the start of fall.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42