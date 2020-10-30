Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Telegraph said thatthe 83-year-old’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the Manchester United andEngland great’s condition to be reported.

The newspaper said Lady Norma hadgiven the breaking of the news her “blessing”, with the announcement comingtwo days after his club and country team-mate Nobby Stiles died after his ownbattle with the illness.

In July, Sir Bobby’s brother Jack also died, himselfhaving previously been diagnosed with dementia.

Sir Bobby is regarded as oneof England’s best ever, if not the best, footballers.