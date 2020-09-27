IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes

After KXIP's run in IPL 2020 ended by losing against CSK in what was a virtual eliminator for the KL Rahul-led side on November 01 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rahul said they wanted to post a big score after coming to bat first, but failed to stitch crucial partnerships that were needed for a 180+ score.

Rahul also admitted that their side didn't soak up the pressure well needed in a high stakes game like that.

CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.