Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes

IPL 2020: KL Rahul reflects on mistakes that ended KXIP's play-off hopes

After KXIP's run in IPL 2020 ended by losing against CSK in what was a virtual eliminator for the KL Rahul-led side on November 01 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rahul said they wanted to post a big score after coming to bat first, but failed to stitch crucial partnerships that were needed for a 180+ score.

Rahul also admitted that their side didn't soak up the pressure well needed in a high stakes game like that.

CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

K. L. Rahul K. L. Rahul Indian cricketer

Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020 [Video]

Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led team by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Speaking on the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said the team gave itself a lot of chance to qualify for the play-offs, and they were hoping to get through. Rahul added that this loss will hurt him for a "little while". CSK easily chased the mediocre target of 153 with the help of a clinical innings by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who sailed his team with an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR [Video]

IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR

Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win. A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took KXIP to a terrific total of 185/4 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), unfortunately it was not enough and RR beat KXIP by 7 wickets in 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "We love having him in dressing room and see him batting the way he's batting. No one will ever say he is 41. It's a great sign for us. Hopefully one more good inning from Chris in next game and we should be able to sneak in (top 4)," said KL Rahul.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

 Delhi Capitals ensure they will have two opportunities to reach the final of the Indian Premier League with a six-wicket defeat of Royal Challengers Bangalore,..
BBC News
IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals

The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match. "So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification. Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020. With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Morgan helps KKR keep alive play-off hopes in IPL but Royals are out

 Kolkata Knight Riders keep their Indian Premier League play-off hopes alive, but Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are eliminated.
BBC News
IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01. He said, "We always had in our mind that Gaikwad is going to be our key player. We are pleased from his performance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Mohamed Bin Zayed phones Macron, condemns terrorist attacks in France

 Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, condemned the..
WorldNews

Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian cricketer


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: KL Rahul and MS Dhoni both desperate for a win| Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: KL Rahul and MS Dhoni both desperate for a win| Oneindia News

In Match 18th of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings as both the teams look to return to winning ways. KXIP and CSK have suffered three defeats in four..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:14Published
Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing [Video]

Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published