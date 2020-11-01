Howl-O-Ween trunk or treat at future animal shelter

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 10 minutes ago

The shelter held its first ever Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat Saturday at its future home on Corporate Dr. Shelter staff said about 400 people attended.

It was a howl-o-ween celebration over at the future animal shelter location on corporate dr. today.

The first ever event gave a chance for those with either two legs or four to celebrate halloween this year with a trunk or treat.

The event of course raising money for the new animal shelter, a task shelter stff admit has been harder this year due to covid-19.

(sot ) "having the opportunity to get together outside and still have people respect each others space was really important, but i also think it was part of the draw for people too because there are a lot of things people are missing out on especially in regards to celebrations and things."

The event also featured an animal costume contest.

Staff said about 400 people attended the trunk or