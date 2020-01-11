Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins (11/01/20)
This week's episode of Positively Milwaukee is a special one!
We are looking back at some of our favorite stories so far... check it out!
Positively Milwaukee: How bread is bring people togetherCarole Meekins has the story.
Man decorates his house with Ghostbusters decorCheck out this Ghostbusters themed Halloween house! This man went all out.
Into the Vault: Looking back at our Jessie Garcia's time as a sports casterDuring this episode of Positively Milwaukee, we are going into the vault and looking at our very own Jesse Garcia and her position as a female sports caster.