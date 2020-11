Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published 8 minutes ago Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices. 0

