Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain.

The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.

Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.

Authorities were also forced to move hundreds of Covid-19 patients from tent quarantine centres to hospital and hotels.

Goni, which is classified as a category-5 storm, is the world’s strongest storm recorded so far this year.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds [Video]

Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds

A powerful super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with tough winds on Sunday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines [Video]

Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:31Published
Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated [Video]

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated

Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Super typhoon Goni: 'Most powerful storm in history' hits Philippines

 A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early on Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path,..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Woman raped by Facebook friend on pretext of marriage

 The woman, a native of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal, resides in Gurugram.
DNA
Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ [Video]

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Michael Gove defends Government’s lockdown timing [Video]

Michael Gove defends Government’s lockdown timing

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has defended the Government's decision to introduce another national lockdown after its regional approach failed to control the spread of coronavirus. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost [Video]

Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Philippines Braces for Typhoon Goni, Likely to Be Year’s Strongest Storm

“We are forecasting widespread destruction,” an official said of the typhoon, which was expected...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUpworthyMid-DaySBS


'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Typhoon Goni: Philippines orders evacuations as world's strongest storm of 2020 approaches

"The strength of this typhoon is no joke," said Gremil Naz, a local disaster official.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNews



Tweets about this

DrRonBaumann

Ron Baumann RT @dwnews: Typhoon Goni, 2020's strongest storm, has hit the Philippines. Authorities evacuated around 1 million people before the storm s… 10 minutes ago

akmcquade

Alison McQuade RT @GlobalGiving: Super #TyphoonGoni is one of the most powerful tropical storms to ever make landfall. Goni struck the #Philippines Sunday… 48 minutes ago

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving Super #TyphoonGoni is one of the most powerful tropical storms to ever make landfall. Goni struck the #Philippines… https://t.co/IKtKQ8d3ul 3 hours ago

Usha__Alexander

Usha Alexander // Typhoon Goni ranked among the most powerful tropical storm systems to make landfall in recorded history.... The… https://t.co/Rw3o9qfuoI 4 hours ago

MiriamvGool

Miriam van Gool Typhoon Goni was one of the strongest hurricanes ever. It has since weakened, but the Philippines are just starting… https://t.co/UsTTrE3qtu 5 hours ago

geeksrulz

🍩Proud Victorian🍩 ☕Outer City Lefty Elite🍺 RT @KoparaFallsKid: "The Philippines is regularly struck by about 20 typhoons a year, and climate change has intensified the effects of the… 9 hours ago

KoparaFallsKid

💧Robyn D💦 "The Philippines is regularly struck by about 20 typhoons a year, and climate change has intensified the effects of… https://t.co/dyxfO7DbSC 9 hours ago

bleachtouhou

INQUISITOR JRCL-30 @watsonameliaEN Pray for the Philippines because my COUNTRY was struck by Typhoon Goni and another typhoon internat… https://t.co/enIfm3Pqrr 9 hours ago