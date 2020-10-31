Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain.

The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.

Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.

Authorities were also forced to move hundreds of Covid-19 patients from tent quarantine centres to hospital and hotels.

Goni, which is classified as a category-5 storm, is the world’s strongest storm recorded so far this year.

Report by Avagninag.

