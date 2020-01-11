Grace and Glory 11/1/2020

Patrick Eshemogie RT @obyezeks: Shine, Jesus, shine
Fill this land with the Father's glory
Blaze, Spirit, blaze
Set our hearts on fire
Flow, river, flow
Floo… 8 minutes ago
Donna RT @ladykate_kate: @ScottMorrisonMP If you had the grace to thank our Premiers & Chief Ministers, you might have a shred of credibility. Bu… 9 minutes ago
Chris Rom 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
Rom 5:2 By who… https://t.co/EkjEKCbLnq 12 minutes ago
Agnes Mina, MD,CLS,MT LIVING HOPE IN SUBMISSION FOR OUR GOOD
May the God of all grace,who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus… https://t.co/EzJeS4pr4G 17 minutes ago
Vickie Etherton RT @VickieEtherton: Precious Jesus,
You give grace and glory,and no good thing will you withhold from them that walk https://t.co/hKhImNfkk… 17 minutes ago
🇺🇸 Wai🧐 - Fresh thoughts 🌎 #MAGA “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly the… https://t.co/uzUJuhtJ9m 18 minutes ago
Frank Irby Dulaney IV 🌻💝🌻 But
grow
in
grace,
and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
To him be glory both now and for ever.
Amen. 18 minutes ago
Katie Eisley RT @mariewillermark: Promited to Glory. We remembered five comrades today in our corps/church. A promotion that requires no other qualifica… 18 minutes ago
Grace and Glory 10/25/2020Grace and Glory 10/25/2020
Grace and Glory 10/11/2020Grace and Glory 10/11/2020
Grace and Glory - Fylicia KingGrace and Glory - Fylicia King