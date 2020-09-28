Arteta: We controlled the game
Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side looked 'solid' in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Arteta: We must protect lower leaguesArsenal manager Mikel Arteta say football must share a vision in order to help the sustainability of the game.
Arteta: The boys were exceptionalArsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his side controlled the game more than Liverpool and were deserved winners as the Gunners won 5-4 win on penalties in their Carabao Cup tie.
Arteta: Liverpool set incredible standardsMikel Arteta claims Liverpool set incredible standards in the 3-1 win over his Arsenal side and admitted the Reds dominated every aspect of the game.