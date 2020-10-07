Wisconsin Conservatory of Music singalong is back for Halloween

Social distance youth orchestra gives kids safe space to play musicIn the north suburbs of Chicago, the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory is setting a new standard for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still allowing kids to create music together.“Our..
Bringing the Music Back to Wisconsin SchoolsMilwaukee Music Programs have been scaled back or cut off for many reasons. This leaves a child unfortunately left under served developmentally in vital cognitive, creative and auditory skills. It is..