KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach

Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said, "Today's performance was below what we had expected.
We never really get a chance to get a foundation to chase down the impressive total of (192) KKR put on the boards." Royals failed to capitalize on batting front as side was restricted to 131/9 while chasing target of 192.
'Men in Pink' (Rajasthan Royals) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on November 01 in a virtual eliminator of IPL 2020. RR and KKR are on 6th and 7th spot respectively in the table points. The losing team will be out of the competition as race for playoffs is heating.
Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald on October 03 said that players are putting in their best efforts, and the team will work to minimise the errors. "The biggest thing for me is that the players are putting in their best. Sometimes there are errors but we got to work on minimising those errors and work towards moving forward," said McDonald. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in the 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31. While addressing a press conference, MI player Jayant Yadav praised his teammate Trent Boult who took three crucial wickets in the power play in today's match. Yadav said, "Trent Boult is a quality bowler he is a world class bowler especially with a new ball. He is the highest wicket taking bowler in the power play this season. It shows the quality of the Boult. MI is on the top of the table of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.