KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach

KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 01.

Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said, "Today's performance was below what we had expected.

We never really get a chance to get a foundation to chase down the impressive total of (192) KKR put on the boards." Royals failed to capitalize on batting front as side was restricted to 131/9 while chasing target of 192.


