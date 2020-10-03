IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals

The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1.
"The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, everybody from Pat Cummins' first over to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's final over really did execute everything that we spoke about before the game," said Eoin Morgan in a press conference after the match.
"So, given that we have given everything to our performance today, the mood in the camp is good regardless of qualification.
Now we feel that we've given everything that we have," Morgan added.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020.
With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches.
On the other hand, Royals have been knocked out of the tournament with this loss.
