Draft Kings Halloween candy eating contest in Las Vegas
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Draft Kings Halloween candy eating contest in Las Vegas
CANDY CHAMP: Matt Stonie won the DraftKings Halloween Candy Bowl eating competition on Oct.
31, 2020, in Las Vegas.
