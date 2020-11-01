Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK minister says lockdown may need to be extended past December 2

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:40s - Published
UK minister says lockdown may need to be extended past December 2

UK minister says lockdown may need to be extended past December 2

UK minister says lockdown may need to be extended past December 2View on euronews


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Govt 'needs to deliver exit' from lockdown [Video]

Govt 'needs to deliver exit' from lockdown

MPs are calling on the Prime Minister to deliver a way out of the lockdown after a minister said it could last beyond 2 December.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:35Published
What do the new lockdown rules mean for me? [Video]

What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 06:07Published
England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove [Video]

England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says lockdown in England could go beyondDecember 2 if the coronavirus R rate does not drop below 1. Pubs, bars,restaurants and non-essential retail will close from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published