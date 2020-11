All Saints Day in Portugal is overshadowed by coronavirus pandemic euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published All Saints Day in Portugal is overshadowed by coronavirus pandemic All Saints Day is traditionally marked by thousands of Portuguese gathering to mourn the loss of their loved ones, but this year some cemeteries will remain closed to visitors due to COVID-19.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend