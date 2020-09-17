AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep

Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption.

Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine.

According to Business Insider, ardent Trump supporters grew impatient enough with the impasse that they showed up at AG William Barr's home to demand action.

A dozen men showed up outside the Attorney General's home in the Washington, DC, suburb of McLean, Virginia on Saturday evening.

They wore pro-Trump and anti-Biden shirts with messages like 'Biden Lies Matter,' 'Equal Justice Is Coming,' and 'Crooked Hillary for Prison.'

The demonstrators called on Barr to 'lock up' Biden.

Barr came out, shook their hands, and posed for photographs with them.