Fans gather outside 'Mannat' as SRK turns 55

Fans gather outside 'Mannat' as SRK turns 55

Fans gather outside 'Mannat' as SRK turns 55

Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his bungalow as actor turned 55 on November 02.

Shah Rukh Khan this year has urged his fans not to gather outside his house due to COVID-19 situation.

"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds.

My birthday or wherever!

Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar," superstar had tweeted on October 27.

Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor.


Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Indian actor, producer and television personality

EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat [Video]

EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied when asked if he will sell 'Mannat'. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery [Video]

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.

SRK gives a witty reply about selling Mannat

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan decided to indulge in an interactive session with his fans....
khan_hanane

Hanane♡KING Ki FAN♡ @iamsrk wot abt my lil Dil ka Tukra? Did he bring u a special gift? A sweet precious card maybe? Did he ask u abt t… https://t.co/9DXtYlvumL 59 minutes ago

JayGatsby3000

Jay Gatsby RT @CroCroachSRK: The most special day when the SRK FANs around the world gather outside Mannat, to wish King Khan and celebrate his birthd… 3 hours ago

AadilSRKian_

A̴̴A̴̴D̴̴I̴̴L̴̴K̴̴H̴̴A̴̴N̴🇮🇳 2 RT @SHAH_MyLoveLife: The most special day when the SRK FANs around the world gather outside Mannat, to wish King Khan and celebrate his bir… 3 hours ago

SoorajS26343223

Sooraj Singh RT @imfrkkhan: @iamsrk Asks Fans to Not Gather Outside Mannat for His Birthday Actor Shah Rukh Khan tells fans to express their love for… 5 hours ago

imfrkkhan

Faruk Khan @iamsrk Asks Fans to Not Gather Outside Mannat for His Birthday Actor Shah Rukh Khan tells fans to express their… https://t.co/wHvtNQnYOk 5 hours ago


SRK's witty reply to a fan who asked him if he plans to sell Mannat [Video]

SRK's witty reply to a fan who asked him if he plans to sell Mannat

On Tuesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an interactive session with fans on Twitter, answering a lot of fan queries with trademark wit. #ShahRukhKhan #Mannat

