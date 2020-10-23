Fans gather outside 'Mannat' as SRK turns 55

Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his bungalow as actor turned 55 on November 02.

Shah Rukh Khan this year has urged his fans not to gather outside his house due to COVID-19 situation.

"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds.

My birthday or wherever!

Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar," superstar had tweeted on October 27.

Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor.