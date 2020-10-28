At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed.
Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain.
The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.
Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.
Authorities were also forced to move hundreds of Covid-19 patients from tent quarantine centres to hospital and hotels.
Goni, which is classified as a category-5 storm, is the world's strongest storm recorded so far this year.
Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall, according to a paper posted online this weekend. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump pushed ahead on Wednesday with mass rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.