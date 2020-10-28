Global  
 

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed.

Typhoon Goni lashes Philippines, killing at least 10

 A super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10 people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about..
Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm [Video]

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain. The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph. Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated. Authorities were also forced to move hundreds of Covid-19 patients from tent quarantine centres to hospital and hotels. Goni, which is classified as a category-5 storm, is the world’s strongest storm recorded so far this year. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds [Video]

Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds

A powerful super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with tough winds on Sunday.View on euronews

Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines [Video]

Super typhoon Goni batters the Philippines

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

 At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..
Typhoon Goni: Philippines braced for year's most powerful storm

 Torrential rain and 215kph winds are expected to hit the main island of Luzon on Sunday.
Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

 Manila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is..
Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest...
Strong typhoon slams Vietnam; at least 2 dead, 26 missing

Typhoon Molave slammed into Vietnam with destructive force Wednesday, killing at least two people and...
Super-typhoon weakens after slamming into Philippines; at least 10 dead

A powerful super-typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds Sunday, killing at...
