You Can Still Vote if You Get Sick Before Tuesday

Like we've mentioned -- we're just two days away from the end of voting for the general election and we wanted to let you know what to expect over the next two days of voting.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with secretary state of john merrill about what you can do if you get sick with coronavirus and still need to vote.

Political leaders want to offer everyone the opportunity to vote come this tuesday... and john merrill told me they even have a provision in place for you to vote if you contract coronavirus this week.

Ohn merrill, alabama secretary of state "we will not only break the record, but shatter the record.

It's very exciting," secretary of state john merrill said on sunday that alabama voters broke the voter registration record.

He added that by election day... we'll probably have made history with voter turnout.

We spoke with some people in downtown about how they're feeling about election day... and many said they're thankful that alabama's normally strict absentee voting laws are easing up for voters this season.

John o'brian, registered voter "the fact that people can go down to the courthouse, the fact that some people in some counties are able to drop off and do curbside voting, the fact we're having historic amounts of mail-in voting is amazing because not everyone can go on 7 to 7 on a tuesday," there's also help for you if you get sick in the coming days leading up to election day.

You can ask for an emergency absentee ballot on the day of voting.

John merrill, alabama secretary of state "they have to have a signed statement by their doctor indicating that they are ill and they have covid and because of that they're eligible to be considered under the emergency provision," at the polls... you are being asked to wear a mask..

But it's not required.

If you're voting absentee... there's an option that you can select that says you do not feel comfortabele physically coming to the polls with the pandemic going on... or you could mail-in your ballot.

Either way... people are hoping on tuesday night... everything stays kosher.

John o'brian, registered voter "hopefully we can continue the 2 centuries of peaceful transfer of power that we have here in this country," if you are mailing your ballot....it must be postmarked by tomorrow... and received no later than election day by noon... if you're dropping it off in person... you must do so by tomorrow at 5 pm.

Reporting live in hsv, alexis scott waay-31 news.




