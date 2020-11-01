Indiana attorney general candidates discuss pandemic response

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago

The pandemic is an important issue being talked about on the campaign trail.

News 10 recently spoke with the 2-candidates for indiana attorney general... republican todd rokita... and democrat jonathan weinzapfel.

In tonight's campaign alert we asked about where they stand on pandemic response.

Rokita 25 seconds "well, there's a very strong roll the attorney general can play if you pick the right one and i'm the only one in this race that will actually work to fight federal government overreach.

We need to come back as a state stronger and better than ever.

One of the ways that can be hampered is if you have federal bureaucrats making up regulations that hurt job creators from doing their number one job which is hiring more hoosiers."

Weinzapfel 20 seconds "there's great cause for concern and i think it really does come back to people have to take this seriously.

I was very supportive of the governor's mask order when he came out with that about three months ago.

But, it's more than masks.

It's social distancing, washing you hands, doing the simple things to keep yourself and your family members and