Related videos from verified sources The Trailer for Virgin River Season 2 Is Here in All Its Drama-Filled Glory



Love triangles and babies and murder, oh my! Credit: Southern Living Duration: 00:42 Published on October 30, 2020 LOVE Season 2



LOVE Season 2 - Official Trailer [HD] - Netflix - It's worth a shot. Mickey and Gus face commitment and all that comes with it as they attempt to bring order to their chaotic lives. Created by Judd.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:55 Published on October 4, 2020