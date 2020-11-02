Our Cartoon President S03E17 Closing Arguments

Our Cartoon President 3x17 Closing Arguments - next on season 3 episode 17 - promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With the election just days away and his popularity dangerously low, Cartoon Trump must do the unthinkable: campaign one-on-one with average Americans.

Meanwhile, Cartoon Joe Biden tries to energize his half-hearted supporters by offering an inspiring message besides "I'm not Donald Trump." Watch new episodes of Our Cartoon President on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME.

