Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of the pandemic.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere sternly rebuked Fauci for making 'his political leanings known by praising the president's opponent.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing' [Video]

Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg lashed out at the eldest son of President Donald Trump on Friday. On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. falsely minimized the deaths related to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America? [Video]

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. But what else will be his legacy if he loses? Further content: Find The Economist’s..

Credit: The Economist     Duration: 13:38Published
Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days [Video]

Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic. It was a rose-tinted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published