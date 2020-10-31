Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of the pandemic.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere sternly rebuked Fauci for making 'his political leanings known by praising the president's opponent.