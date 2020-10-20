Global  
 

630pm Xmas trees 11.01.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
BARKER'S IN LEXINGTON SAYS IT'S OPENING THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING BUT THIS YEAR WILL LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT...PEOPLE HAVE TO MAKE A RESERVATION TO PICK OUT AND CUT A TREE.

Want to close your ears this is a pretty hot topic....is it time to start thinking about christmas and pulling out the trees?

One family owned christmas tree farm is ready!

Barker's in lexington says it's opening the day after thanksgiving but this year will look a little different...people have to make a reservation to pick out and cut a tree.

So if you're someone who wants their tree as soon as possible...you might want to start thinking about it because this farm will be selling until they run out.

