The Good Lord Bird S01E05 Hiving the Bees

The Good Lord Bird 1x05 Hiving the Bees - next on episode 5 season 1 - promo trailer HD - Showtime - Plot synopsis: Onion and new recruit John Cook (Rafael Casal) head to Harper’s Ferry to prepare for the arrival of John Brown and his army.

However, Onion struggles to recruit more African-American soldiers and Brown’s arrival with daughter Annie (Maya Hawke) creates a new distraction: true love.

Starring Ethan Hawke and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

Watch new episodes of The Good Lord Bird on Sundays at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.

