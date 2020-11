Prince George's Police Investigating At 7 Shot At Halloween Party At College Park Hotel Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Prince George's Police Investigating At 7 Shot At Halloween Party At College Park Hotel Prince George's County Police have released two surveillance images of people of interest in a shooting at a College Park hotel on Halloween night that injured seven people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Christopher Harrison Killed In Shooting Near University Of Maryland College Park, Police Say



A 28-year-old man died following a shooting near the University of Maryland College Park campus Thursday evening, the Prince George's County Police Department said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:25 Published on October 4, 2020