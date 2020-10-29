Global  
 

Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel

Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel

Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel

Radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas has no qualifications or experience in public health, epidemiology, or infectious diseases.

A top adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, Atlas advocates a controversial 'herd immunity' approach.

In a recent interview, Atlas blasted lockdowns as 'an epic failure of public policy,' and that they were 'killing people.


Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic [Video]

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of..

Trump Administration Officials: The President IS Pushing for a Herd Immunity Strategy for COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Administration Officials: The President IS Pushing for a Herd Immunity Strategy for COVID-19

The Trump administration has repeatedly denied that herd immunity has ever been a strategy to combat the coronavirus. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

President Trump talks Nevada hospitality plans in Jon Taffer interview [Video]

President Trump talks Nevada hospitality plans in Jon Taffer interview

President Donald Trump joined hospitality expert Jon Taffer to answer questions about his plans to address the problems facing the hospitality industry in Nevada.

