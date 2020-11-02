Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel

Radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas has no qualifications or experience in public health, epidemiology, or infectious diseases.

A top adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, Atlas advocates a controversial 'herd immunity' approach.

In a recent interview, Atlas blasted lockdowns as 'an epic failure of public policy,' and that they were 'killing people.'

Atlas made the remarks on RT, a Kremlin-backed platform that last year a team of US lawmakers said uses YouTube as its 'propaganda vehicle of choice.'

In the past, Atlas has been accused of spreading disinformation and false information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The radiologist apologized for his appearance on RT, tweeting he was unaware RT was registered as a foreign agent in the US.