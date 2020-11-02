With Drawn Arms Documentary movie - A documentary about Tommie Smith

With Drawn Arms Official Trailer - STARZ Documentaries - A documentary about Tommie Smith, the Olympic gold medalist famous for raising his one gloved fist after accepting his medal at the '68 Olympic games in protest of racial inequality and in support of black Americans.

Features interviews with Jesse Williams, sports analyst Jemele Hill, Megan Rapinoe, Colin Kaepernick and late congressman John Lewis.

Directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi.

