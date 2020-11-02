FORECAST: Hot start to November in the Valley!
The first day of November felt more like late September as highs skyrocketed into the mid-90s.
Keith White RT @KBTXWeather: Sunday Evening PinPoint Forecast: Happy November! A weak cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley today, so combine coo… 44 minutes ago
KBTX Weather Sunday Evening PinPoint Forecast: Happy November! A weak cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley today, so comb… https://t.co/7KDzAsrRZv 1 hour ago
Chilton Weather RT @NWSCPC: After a likely warm start to November, Arctic air is forecast to plunge into the Central U.S., with a moderate risk of much bel… 3 days ago
NWS Climate Prediction Center After a likely warm start to November, Arctic air is forecast to plunge into the Central U.S., with a moderate risk… https://t.co/7lF20fPiZY 3 days ago