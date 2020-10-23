Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton.

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time

Madrid helps bars stay afloat by serviing food without a license New legislation in Madrid allows pubs without food licenses to sell food in order to help them through the pandemic.View on euronews

Joan Collins, co-stars launch "Glow & Darkness" Joan Collins, Jane Seymour and Denise Richards presented in Madrid on Monday (October 26) the premiere of the new series “Glow and Darkness” and remarked upon the extraordinary circumstances of shooting amid the pandemic.

Madrid [Spain], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned violent protests and called for responsible behaviour amid the..

Everton miss the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Callum Wilson scores twice to give Newcastle a first win in three matches.

Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp Jose Mourinho has hinted he has lost patience with some of his players afterhe was forced to make four half-time changes in Tottenham’s 1-0 Europa Leagueloss to Royal Antwerp.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been posting some amazing content on his social media accounts recently.

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.

Gareth Bale will start against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, with manager Jose Mourinho saying "hopefully he can fly."

Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.

