Bogus Basin opens terrain park other resorts earn prestigious honors Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:43s - Published 10 minutes ago Bogus Basin opens terrain park other resorts earn prestigious honors If you're antsy to hit the slopes, you're in luck — Bogus Basin is offering early access to a hike park for skiers and snowboarders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEEN BUSY MAKINGSNOW... BUT FOR THEFIRST TIME... THEYUSED THAT SNOWAND BUILT A TERRAINPARK AT THE BASE OFTHE MOUNTAIN.SKIERS ANDSNOWBOARDERSUSED THIS FREEOPPORTUNITY TOSHRED FOR THEFIRST TIME THISSEASON.SNOW MAKING ATBOGUS BASINSTARTED THREEYEARS AGO AND THISNON-PROFITCONTINUES TO ADDTO THEIR OPERATIONAND THEIR GUESTSAPPRECIATE THEEFFORT."I KNOW I THINK IT ISGREAT IT JUSTALLOWS THESEASON TO OPEN UPAS EARLY AS THEYCAN I THINK IT ISJUST GREAT IT ISALWAYS A GREATTIME UP AT BOGUS."BOGUS BASIN PLANSON OPENING THEFRIDAY AFTERTHANKSGIVING ANDNEXT WEEKENDTHERE WILL BE ASMALLER EDITION OFTHE SKI SWAP AT M-C-U SPORTS ANDSOME OF THEPROCEEDS FOR THATWILL GO TO THEBOGUS BASIN SKIEDUCATIONFOUNDATION.BRUNDAGEMOUNTAIN RESORTHAS BEENNOMINATED FORU.S.A TODAY'SREADERS CHOICETRAVEL AWARDS ANDCURRENTLY THE SKIRESORT SITS IN THENUMBER ONE SPOT.THERE IS ONE WEEKLEFT THAT PEOPLECAN VOTE FORTWENTY DIFFERENTRESORTS THAT ALSOINCLUDES IDAHO SKIRESORTS GRANDTARGHEE AND SUNVALLEY.BRUNDAGE IS ANINDEPENDENTLYOWNED RESORT ANDIF YOU AREINTERESTED INHELPING BRUNDAGETAKE HOME THISPRESTIGIOUS HONORWE WILL PROVIDE ALINK ON OURWEBSITE IDAHONEWS SIX DOT COM.AND SPEAKING OFSUN VALLEY THEYHAVE RECEIVEDTHEIR OWNDISTINCTION AS THENUMBER ONE SKIRESORT COURTESYOF SKI MAGAZINE.IT MARKS THE FIRSTTIME SUN VALLEYHAS WON THISAWARD AND THERESORT WAS ALSORANKED FIRST IN THECATEGORIES OFLIFTS AND DOWN DAYACTIVITIES.THEY RANKED IN THETOP FIVE INGROOMING...DINING... LODGING...ON MOUNTAINFOOD... SERVICE...ACCESSIBILITY...LOCAL FLAVOR...CHARM AND OVERALLSATISFACTION.SUN VALLEY HASWORKED TO INSTALLA NEW LIFT THISSUMMER THAT WILLOPEN UP EVEN MORETERRAIN ON THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Bogus Basin opening hike park for skiers, snowboarders



If you're antsy to hit the slopes, you're in luck — Bogus Basin is offering early access to a hike park for skiers and snowboarders. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:34 Published 21 hours ago