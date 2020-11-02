Locals react to a fairly quiet Halloween in Chico

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Chico Police had a task force to crack down on large gatherings and parties for Halloween, and people saw their heavy presence.

Halloween is popular in chico, so popular it's called chico- ween.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso spoke with people about how different this halloween was compared to others.

A normal halloween would be kids and adults alike dressing up and going door to door for candy, but because of the pandemic some of those people in chico didn't get to hear -- trick-or-treat.

"it was definitely smaller than what it usually is."

"no it was quiet, we live in a residential neighborhood normally we have trick-or- treaters that come, and this year there were a few."

"i thought we would see more kids."

"it was kind of mellow, but still loud.

Not too many people there which was nice."

"college so i feel like people are gonna party no matter what."

Chico police had a task force to crackdown on large gatherings and parties for halloween, and people saw their heavy presence.

"it was like every street we went onto, there was an officer.

A lot more cops out to try and keep it contained, or at least keep it 10 or 15 whatever it was."

We spoke to chico p-d on halloween and asked if they saw any differences this year compared to last year.

"what i do know is that night one was significantly slower than what we're accustomed to in chico.

It does appear that the night was pretty, significantly slower than what we're accustomed to in chico.

We all know that chico is pretty famous for having some interesting halloweens."

"it was definitely different party atmosphere here.

Like i said, it was still quite a bit of people but not too much."

Police attribute less parties to another effect of the pandemic, less college students.

In chico, esteban reynoso for action news now.

Chico p-d is set to release its full halloween crackdown report some time this week.