SUNDAY SPORTS 110120

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
SUNDAY SPORTS 110120
OLE MISS, MISS ST, SAINTS

- both mississippi s-e-c football- teams were back in action - saturday.

One team went head- - to-head with the number two - ranked team in the country, - while the other faced a team- that- has yet to put a "w" in their win column this season.

- let's head to nashville to see- how head coach lane kiffin and- his rebels-- coming off a one - touchdown loss to auburn last - week-- fared against winless- vanderbilt.

- 1.

First quarter.... ole miss - leads 14 - nothing.

- quarterback matt corral throws- deep to receiver elijah - moore for the 36-yard touchdown- rebels up 21 - zip.

- 2.

Second quarter... corral - lofts it up to moore- again for the 28-yard touchdown- - - - rebels extend their lead 33-7.- moore goes on to end the day- with a program record 238 - receiving yards and tied the- school record for receptions- with 14.- 3.

Third quarter... corral- connects with receiver- donatario drummond for the- 14-yard score.

Ole miss - is up 39 - 14 when they decide- to go for the 2-point - conversion.

- 4.

Corral fakes the hand off, - pump fakes, and finally decides- to run it in himself.

Rebels- tack onto their lead, 41 - 14.- 5.

Later in the third... rebels- knocking on the commodores' - door yet again... corral with - the dart to tight end kenny - yeboah in - the endzone-- corral's sixth- touchdown pass of the day.

The- sophomore quarterback also brok- former ole miss - quarterback eli manning's - schoool record with 19 straight- completions.- final score ends up being 54 -- 21, ole miss as they move to 2-- on- the season.

- - mississippi state got a little- taste of number two ranked- alabama - and its top-ranked s-e-c offens- saturday.

- the crimson tide enters this- weekend riding a 12-game winnin- streak over the bulldogs.

- alabama head coach nick saban i- 12-1 against mississippi state- as mississippi state head coach- mike leach faces the tide for - the - first time in his career.

- 1.

First quarter... tide- already with 3 on the board...- quarterback mac jones with a- - - - beautiful spiral to receiver- devonta smith who runs it in fo- alabama's first touchdown - of the game.

Tide up 10 - - nothing.- 2.

Later in the first... jones- finds smith on the left side fo- the deep 53-yard touchdown.

Tid- extends their lead 17 - zero.

- 3.

Second quarter...jones with- the 11-yard touchdown pass- to none other than receiver - devonta smith for their third - touchdown combo of the night.

- tide rolls to a 27 - nothing- lead.

- 4.

Fourth quarter... shutout- still intact for the- alabama... do i even need to- call this?

It just looks like - we're - replaying the same highlight- over and over.

Jones to smith - for the fourth time of the game- capping off a 9 play, 99-yard - drive for the crimson tide.

Bam- up 34 - 0.- 5.

Just over two minutes left i- the ballgame... mississippi - state - quarterback will rogers is- picked off and defensive back - patrick surtain runs it 25 yard- to the house for what is- alabama's - last score of the game.

Tide- continues their undefeated- campaign with a 41 - nothing- victory over the bulldogs.- - for the third week in a row, th- saints fate relied on the leg - of kicker wil lutz.

- new orleans traveled to chicago- to take on the bears- earlier today in hopes of - extending their three-game- winning streak.

- let's check out the highlights- from the overtime - thriller at soldier field.- 1.

Second quarter... each team- with a field goal on the- board... quarterback nick foles- throws a deep - pass to the endzone where - receiver allen robinson lays- out for the touchdown catch,- capping a 4-play, 80-yard - drive.

Bears take the lead 10-3- 2.

Seconds left in the half...- quarterback drew brees hits - tight end jared cook in the - endzone for a 16-yard - touchdown reception.

Chicago- holds the lead going- into half, 13-10.

- 3.

Early in the third quarter..- bears receiver javon wims goes- after saints safety c.j.- - - - gardner-johnson after a play.

- wims takes two swings at- gardner-johnson before- players from both teams help- break up the fight.

Wims was- kicked out of the game for- unnecessary roughness.- 4.

Fourth quarter... backup - quarterback taysom hill-- wide- open in the middle of the - field-- gets the 20-yard- touchdown pass from brees for - his first receiving - touchdown of the season.

Saints- go up 23-10.- 5.

Late in the fourth... bears- knocking on the saints- door...foles connects with- receiver darnell mooney for the- score.

Bears still down by 3, 2- - 20.

- 6.

10 seconds left in the - game... bears kicker cairo- santos- knocks out a 40-yard field goal- - - - ultimately sending the game int- overtime tied at 23.- 7.

Overtime... new orleans- kicker wil lutz makes perfect o- a 35- - - - - yard field goal, giving the - saints a 26-23 win over the - bears.- new orleans improves to 5-2 - ahead of next sunday's rematch- against quarterback tom brady - and




