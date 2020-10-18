Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor

Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020.

Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, 'Mannat' to greet the superstar.

Earlier, Khan had urged his fans not to gather outside his house in view of Covid-19.

Every year, massive crowd gathers outside the actor's bungalow on his special day.

The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood kickstarted his career from television series.

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in films with 'Deewana' in 1992.

The actor-turned-producer has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards.

The superstar was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

Khan's film company Red Chillies Entertainment dropped many shows and films this year.


Shah Rukh Khan Indian actor, producer and television personality

Fans gather outside 'Mannat' as SRK turns 55

Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his bungalow as actor turned 55 on November 02. Shah Rukh Khan this year has urged his fans not to gather outside his house due to COVID-19 situation. "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar," superstar had tweeted on October 27. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied when asked if he will sell 'Mannat'. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:47Published

Red Chillies Entertainment Indian motion picture company


Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai cops search homes of suspects in TRP scam

 The Mumbai crime branch searched the residences of two suspects, Ashish Choudhary and Abhishek Kolawade, in the TRP manipulation scam over the weekend and..
IndiaTimes
Nora Fatehi dazzles in her airport look [Video]

Nora Fatehi dazzles in her airport look

Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped at Mumbai airport. Nora looked classy in her airport look. Famous TV actress Tinaa Dattaa was snapped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. She posed for the shutterbugs and looked beautiful. Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar was also spotted at Mumbai's airport. Manjrekar also clicked for the paparazzi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Machu Picchu reopens after eight month Covid closure

 The Peruvian authorities put on an ancient Incan ritual to reopen the Unesco World Heritage site.
BBC News
Economy has almost reached pre-COVID level in most sectors: Finance Secretary [Video]

Economy has almost reached pre-COVID level in most sectors: Finance Secretary

While speaking to ANI, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the economy has almost reached pre-COVID level in most sectors and also said that COVID-19 pandemic has not ended yet but signs of recovery (of the economy) can be seen. "Economic parameters like electricity consumption, exports, imports, E-way bill, GST collection tell you about overall economy. It has almost reached pre-COVID level in most sectors. Some sectors still impacted, some heading towards positive territory. Some sectors like hospitality and transport are stressed. The real estate sector was facing problems but now it is recovering. We are analysing every sector and this is a continuous process," said Ajay Bhushan Pandey to ANI. He further said, "COVID-19 pandemic has not ended yet but signs of recovery (of the economy) can be seen. It means that we are getting results of the remedial measures taken by us, on different levels at different times."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Padma Shri Fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India


Anushka Sharma Indian actress

