Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:50s
Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Monday morning, and additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.


Tropical Storm Eta forms, tying record for most named storms in a season at 28

While the number of storms in 2005 was also 28, this is the first time the name Eta will ever be...
