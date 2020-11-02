West Winfield pole barn fire

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

Loss after a fire tonight.

Fire departments were called to 553 babcock road around 7.

Sean murphy, the first assistant chief for the west winfield fire department says the building was fully involved when they got there!

He also says there was heavy equipment inside.

It took them about an hour and a half to put the fire out, but murphy says the wind made it a little bit more difficult.

Murphy says there was a home nearby, but it was far enough away where it wasn't a concern.

No injuries.

West winfield, cedarville, bridgewater were among the many fire departments who responded!

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Continuing coverage- no charges right now, in