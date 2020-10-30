President Trump Holds Late Night Rally In Opa-Locka 2-Days Before Election Day
President Trump holds a late night campaign rally in Opa-Locka Sunday night after a whirlwind day of campaigning.
ShababniK RT @johnfbaumgartne: 🔴 Watch LIVE: President Trump Holds Make America Great Again Rally in Ro... https://t.co/cl4dJGVePT via @YouTube
...w… 3 hours ago
John F. Baumgartner 🔴 Watch LIVE: President Trump Holds Make America Great Again Rally in Ro... https://t.co/cl4dJGVePT via @YouTube
.… https://t.co/4JzsjbMYS8 3 hours ago
850 WFTL President #Trump will appear in Miami, as early voting ends #election2020
https://t.co/01rIvYKl6r https://t.co/7pmLwut2wz 14 hours ago
@i_Advocate_™ Just found that going back to the late 19th cent an incumbent (8 out 9 times) president only had a better stock mar… https://t.co/JWvvsdbhJ8 4 days ago
Becky Metrick RT @DanGleiter: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Lancaster, Pa. #Election2020 https://t.co/YwHC9Wor1U https://t.co/8jIXa00rXG 6 days ago
Dan Gleiter President Trump holds a campaign rally in Lancaster, Pa. #Election2020 https://t.co/YwHC9Wor1U https://t.co/8jIXa00rXG 6 days ago
Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll showsDemocrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago,..
Thousands, many without maks, line up for Trump rally in FloridaPresident Donald Trump will hold a rally on Sunday, November 1 night, two days before the presidential election near the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida to rally South Florida voters.
Our Cartoon President 3x17 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Watches Cartoon Lindell Get MaimedOur Cartoon President 3x17 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Watches Cartoon Lindell Get Maimed
Days before the election, Cartoon Trump attempts to connect with everyday American voters by inviting MyPillow CEO..