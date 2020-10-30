Global  
 

President Trump Holds Late Night Rally In Opa-Locka 2-Days Before Election Day

President Trump Holds Late Night Rally In Opa-Locka 2-Days Before Election Day

President Trump Holds Late Night Rally In Opa-Locka 2-Days Before Election Day

President Trump holds a late night campaign rally in Opa-Locka Sunday night after a whirlwind day of campaigning.


Joe Biden Blasts President Trump Over ‘Potential Super-Spreader’ Rally In Opa-Locka To ‘Fuel His Own Ego’

Democratic presidential candiate Joe Biden is calling out President Donald Trump ahead of his planned...
cbs4.com - Published

President Trump Coming Back To Miami For Late Night Rally On Sunday

President Donald Trump is a busy man leading into Tuesday’s general election, with rallies...
cbs4.com - Published


