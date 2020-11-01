Global  
 

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

80-year-old Kanta Prasad who operates the food stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar was discovered by Wasan who filmed him recounting his struggles and posted the video on social media seeking donations.

