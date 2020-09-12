2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.
At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain.
The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.
Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.
Authorities were also forced to move hundreds of Covid-19 patients from tent quarantine centres to hospital and hotels.
Goni, which is classified as a category-5 storm, is the world's strongest storm recorded so far this year.