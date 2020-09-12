Global  
 

2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will inspect on Monday areas hit by Typhoon Goni, as authorities claimed mandatory evacuations had prevented a higher death toll.


Philippines: Duterte's popularity soars to record high [Video]

Philippines: Duterte's popularity soars to record high

Philippine president has long been criticised for his authoritarian style since he took office in 2016, but his approval ratings are at record highs.

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

Typhoon Goni: Fears after Philippine municipality said to be 90% damaged

 The Red Cross says initial assessments of Philippines municipality suggests widespread destruction.
BBC News
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines [Video]

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Typhoon Goni lashes Philippines, killing at least 10

 A super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10 people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about..
New Zealand Herald
Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm [Video]

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm

Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain. The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph. Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated. Authorities were also forced to move hundreds of Covid-19 patients from tent quarantine centres to hospital and hotels. Goni, which is classified as a category-5 storm, is the world’s strongest storm recorded so far this year. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Landspout tornado stretches down from storm clouds in the Philippines [Video]

Landspout tornado stretches down from storm clouds in the Philippines

This is the terrifying moment a huge funnel-shaped tornado loomed over a town bringing traffic to a standstill. Onlooker Dianne Morco was shopping when the dark clouds formed and the twister..

