Police deployed outside SRK's 'Mannat' to ensure no crowd on his birthday

As 'King Khan' Shah Rukh turned 55 on Nov 02, police was deployed outside his residence 'Mannat' to ensure no SRKiian could gather there due to COVID pandemic.

Earlier late night, a few friends did gather there to wish him on his birthday.

Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor.

While on October 27, SRK had tweeted and asked his fans to not gather due to pandemic.


