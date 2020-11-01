Police deployed outside SRK's 'Mannat' to ensure no crowd on his birthday

Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, 'Mannat' to greet the superstar. Earlier, Khan had urged his fans not to gather outside his house in view of Covid-19. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside the actor's bungalow on his special day. The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood kickstarted his career from television series. Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in films with 'Deewana' in 1992. The actor-turned-producer has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards. The superstar was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018. Khan's film company Red Chillies Entertainment dropped many shows and films this year.
Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his bungalow as actor turned 55 on November 02. Shah Rukh Khan this year has urged his fans not to gather outside his house due to COVID-19 situation. "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar," superstar had tweeted on October 27. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor.