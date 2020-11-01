chiefs roll past jets

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

(sot ((music)) "now, kq2 sports.") <<the kansas city chiefs playing at home this afternoon taking on the new york jets and looking for a home win considering their last loss was at home against the raiders mecole hardman=== 4th and 4 fake punt tommy townsand to byron pringle===next play touchdown chiefs ===second quarter touchdown chiefs travis kelce===third quarter..

Touchdown chiefs demarcus robinson touchdown chiefs chiefs roll the jets 35-9 chiefs head coach andy reid said he was happy with the teams excecution of the gamesot: andy reid/chiefs head coach: "there was good focus amongst the team.

I thought our defense really did a great job on third downs in particular in the red zone and held them to field goals which ended up being big for us.

I though it was a nice job by patrick again he had complete command of everything going on including the check at the end they were in a blitz look and hit tyreek on a big touchdown."

The chiefs will remain at home as they will host the carolina panthers next sunday..

That's a look at sports we'll be right