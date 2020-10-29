COVID-19: India crosses 82-lakh mark

Global  
 

India's COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Nov 02.

The spike of 45,230 new cases and 496 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

Currently, there are total 5,61,908 active cases in the country.

Whereas, total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 11,07,43,103 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1st November.

Of these, 8,55,800 samples were tested on yesterday.


Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot [Video]

Fire crackers business gets affected due to COVID pandemic, air pollution in Rajkot

Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.

COVID-19: India crosses 81-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 81,37,119 on Oct 31. The spike of 48,268 new cases and 551 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 10,87,96,064 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 30th October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested yesterday.

EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi

PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale..

COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period,..

Air India bid: Govt revises bidding parameters, invite bid at enterprise value, says Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value. He said, "It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise..

