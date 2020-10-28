Donald Trump preparing for legal challenges over absentee ballots
US President Donald Trump says he is preparing to legally challenge thecounting of mail and absentee votes after a Supreme Court decision.
Mr Trumpsaid: "I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election thenight of the election in a modern-day age of computer.
I think it's a terriblething.
And I happen to think it was a terrible decision for our country madeby the Supreme Court.
"Now, I don't know if that's going to be changed,because we're going to go in the night of - as soon as that election's over -we're going in with our lawyers."