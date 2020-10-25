Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit briefing: 59 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brexit briefing: 59 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 59 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 60 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 60 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 62 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 62 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Brexit briefing: 63 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 63 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU faces knotty trade fights with US - no matter who wins

 After winemakers, cookie bakers, and olive growers wound up as collateral damage, Europe is closely watching the US presidential election, waiting to see whether..
New Zealand Herald

Moldovans vote for president, pro-EU or pro-Russia visions

 CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Voters in Moldova cast ballots Sunday in a presidential election that is perceived as a referendum on two divergent visions for the..
WorldNews

Europe’s virus woes multiply with leaders drifting to lockdowns

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became Europe’s latest leader to retreat from a no-lockdown pledge, faced with a virus pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

European Union: Data Protection And The End Of The Brexit Transition Period - Veale Wasbrough Vizards

The Brexit transition period ends on 31 December, which means that from then the UK will no longer be...
Mondaq - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 64 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 64 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 65 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 65 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 66 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 66 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published